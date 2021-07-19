Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti, whose nomination by President Biden to be the next ambassador to India has created ripples of excitement in the Indian American community, is seen here speaking at a tech summer camp at SoLA Impact's new Tech and Entrepreneurship Center in South Los Angeles on July 15, 2021. He told India-West he has connections to India that go back years, has studied Hindi as well as traveled to the country. (Genaro Molina/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)