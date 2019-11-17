LOS ANGELES, Calif. — The Government of India has released a special commemorative coin in the value of ₹125 to commemorate the 125th birth anniversary of Paramahansa Yogananda. Born on Jan. 5, 1893 in Gorakhpur, he is the author of the best-selling spiritual classic “Autobiography of a Yogi,” and is widely regarded as the father of yoga in the West, according to a press release.
The coin release was presided over by India’s Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Oct. 29, at the Central Secretariat in New Delhi. “India feels strongly about this great son of the universe who brought harmony to all our hearts and minds,” she said of the spiritual master.
Others present were minister of state for finance Anurag Thakur; culture secretary Arun Goel; Brother Vishwananda, a member of the Self-Realization Fellowship and Yogoda Satsanga Society of India Board of Director; and Swami Smaranananda, YSS vice president.
The commemorative coin, which will bear the likeness of Paramahansa Yogananda, will weigh 35 grams and contain 50% silver, 40% copper, 5% nickel, and 5% zinc.
India has recognized him in the past with a commemorative stamp in 1977, on the 25th anniversary of his passing; and in 2017, a second stamp acknowledging the centenary of Yogoda Satsanga Society of India, which he founded.
Paramahansa Yogananda founded the Self-Realization Fellowship in 1920 the international society dedicated to introducing his yoga meditation teachings.
In 2020, SRF, which has more than 600 temples, centers and ashrams around the world and another 200 ashrams and centers in India and neighboring countries under the auspices of YSS, will celebrate its 100th anniversary.
