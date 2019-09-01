India’s Independence Day celebrations continued this past few weeks by various Indian American organizations throughout the state.
The McClellan Center in Sacramento, Calif., Aug.11 was bathed in the colors of the Indian flag as members of the Indian American community came in droves to celebrate the 73rd Indian Independence Day.
The Indian Association of Sacramento said over 20 local Indian organizations and about 4,500 people joined in the festivities. Congressman Ami Bera and California state Treasurer Fiona Ma as well as several state and city officials were present and were generous in their praise of the community.
After the hoisting of the Indian and American flags by Bhavin Parikh, president of IAS, and other board members, the stage was witness to more than 30 music and dance performances. Winners of several contests that had been held earlier – cooking, tennis, Suryanamaskar, rangoli, among them, were given prizes.
Attendees were entertained and served by a slew of events. The India Day Parade with its myriad number of floats showcased India’s diversity; seminars were held on various issues that dealt with women, seniors and youth; and a blood donation drive and visa camp that drew many. The area also had several booths hawking various goods.
A key moment was when IAS presented a $5,000 check to local charity We Embrace, which supports local children with autism and other disorders. The event concluded with attendees dancing to the tune of patriotic Bollywood songs.
ANAHEIM
The celebrations held by Our Indian Culture in Anaheim was marked by a cultural program that showcased local amateur talent featuring traditional music and dance, delighting the large audience. The highlights of the evening included a Bollywood themed fashion show and a tribal dance that was put up by the cultural team of OIC. The event also provided a platform to vendors who set up their booths for various business services.
In attendance was Anaheim Mayor Harry S. Sidhu who shared his inspiring story with the audience. Akshita Khurana, the founder of OIC, was presented with a Certificate of Recognition by the city for her efforts in showcasing Indian culture in the area.
LA PALMA
On Aug. 15, a group of Indian Americans met at the senior center in La Palma to celebrate India’s freedom and also Raksha Bandhan which fell on the same day. La Palma city officials including Mike Belknap, Community Service director, were present and participated in the rakhi tying ceremony and the rallying cry of ‘Jai Hind.’
