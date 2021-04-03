An elderly man reacts on being inoculated by a medical staff with the Covishield vaccine as part of the nationwide Covid-19 coronavirus vaccination drive at the Rajawadi hospital in Mumbai on March 17. The new “double mutant” COVID variant from India has been confirmed in at least one case in the San Francisco Bay Area. “This is not surprising or strange,” Indian American physician Nirav Shah, Senior Scholar at Stanford University’s Clinical Excellence Research Center, told India-West. “What we’re seeing is nothing extraordinary. Every virus evolves over time: a spike protein may bend a little differently.” (Indranil Mukherjee/AFP via Getty Images)