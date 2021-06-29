Students attend a class at their open-air school situated on top of a mountain as the Covid-19 coronavirus pandemic continues to cripple life in the country, in Doodhpathri, in the Indian administered territory of Jammu and Kashmir, on June 28. At an April 27 press briefing, attended by India-West, Dr. Ashish Jha, Indian American Dean of Brown University’s School of Public Health, told reporters that India’s Covid death rates are about 10,000 per day, five times the official number of 2,000. (Tauseef Mustafa/AFP via Getty Images)