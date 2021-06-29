India’s official count of 390,000 deaths from Covid may actually be a massive undercount, said several public health experts, according to a June 27 report in The Wall Street Journal.
The University of Washington’s Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation modeling suggests the true Covid-19 death toll in India exceeds 1.1 million, close to three times the reported number.
An accurate count of Covid-19 infections and deaths is “a very important part of understanding how big a threat new variants are,” said Christopher Murray, director of the Washington’s Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation.
India has detected only about 3 to 5 percent of all infections due to insufficient testing, said Murray.
Murad Banaji, a mathematician at the Middlesex University in London who has been tracking the pandemic in India, told The Wall Street Journal that India’s real death toll could be around five times the reported figure, based partly on mortality and serosurvey data, which shows the presence of antibodies in the population.
Banaji said the central government has tended to praise states with low death counts and castigate those with higher counts as incompetent. “This narrative of success and failure centered on fatality numbers is very dangerous,” he said.
At an April 27 press briefing, attended by India-West, Dr. Ashish Jha, Indian American Dean of Brown University’s School of Public Health, told reporters that India’s Covid death rates are about 10,000 per day, five times the official number of 2,000.
India began a second wave of the pandemic in early April. “There was a very substantial relaxation of public health safeguards,” said Jha, noting that thousands of people have shown up unmasked at political rallies, sporting events, and the Kumbh Mela. The latter event, which saw an estimated 50 to 100 million people from across the country gathering in Haridwar, was possibly the largest contributor to the spike in infections.
“The Kumbh Mela makes Sturgis look like a tea party,” joked Jha, referring to the world’s largest motorcycle rally which annually draws about 500,000 riders to South Dakota.
India’s undercount has also left a huge gap in the world’s understanding of the impact of the Delta variant, first identified in India. The Delta variant is fueling a surge of infections in the United Kingdom, and is expected to become the dominant variant in the U.S.
Health experts say many Covid-19 deaths have gone uncounted among India’s vast population of rural poor, who have little access to healthcare or Covid-19 testing.
At the peak of the April and May surges in India, hospitals were turning away patients, who were then forced to die at home, leaving them unable to qualify for government Covid-19 compensation payment of 400,000 rupees, which requires a report from a certified lab.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s office didn’t respond to requests for comment by The Wall Street Journal. India’s health ministry said the government has regularly emphasized the need for robust systems to monitor and report cases and deaths in all districts.
Responding to a discussion of The Wall Street Journal article with members of the South Asian Journalists Association, Columbia University political science professor Philip Oldenburg, who has served as director of the university’s Southern Asian Institute, said the report neglects to provide per capita data.
“(Per capita data) has to be the measure of impact of Covid, particularly if you are comparing India to other countries.”
“Using today's Johns Hopkins University chart, and multiplying India's deaths per million population by a factor of three (as one of the WSJ sources suggests), India ranks 50th in the world on that statistic. And that assumes that all the other countries have not undercounted by more than a slight amount,” he said.
“India may turn out to be the ‘worst case’ in the world in the absolute number of deaths from Covid, but by the proper standard — a per capita one — that probably will not be a correct assessment,” said Oldenburg.
