India’s Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu, addressing the 15th Annual Global Healthcare Summit 2022 organized by the American Association of Physicians of Indian Origin in Hyderabad Jan. 5, praised Indian American medical professionals for “making their mark in every corner of the world” and being the “personification of our nation’s civilizational value of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam.”
“With numerous initiatives, AAPI has come a long way since its inception and has proved to be beneficial not only to Indian-origin American physicians, but to Indian healthcare as well,” Naidu observed, according to a press release. He told the attendees, “As you seek excellence in human health and well-being, do not forget the power of a kind human touch when treating your patients.”
Expressing regret for not being able to be present in person due to the ongoing pandemic, Naidu told the hundreds of delegates in a recorded inaugural message that Indian American physicians have gained a formidable reputation and that several of them occupy the top administrative positions in the country. “They are among the most successful ambassadors of India’s value systems.” he said.
The vice president complimented AAPI for its services in India – for raising $5 million during the second wave of the pandemic and for its ‘Adopt a Village’ program, among its other initiatives.
In her welcome address, AAPI president Anupama Gotimukula said, “This year's summit is focused on the theme: ‘Prevention is better than cure’ through technology, telemedicine, and transformation from the current disease-care system to a preventive healthcare system,” adding: “AAPI has brought to the attention of the Government of India the need for preventive health care screening to help detect diseases at an early stage and our purpose of the Global Health Summit is to interact and collaborate with Government of India and emphasize the need of annual preventive healthcare screening and have the healthcare accessible and affordable.”
Other highlights of the summit, noted the release, were: Offering education to first responders, a CEO Forum by a galaxy of CEOs from around the world, inauguration of an AAPI-sponsored clinic, CMEs, research contests, a med quiz, cultural events, interactive roundtables, clinical practice workshops, scientific poster/research session and meet-the-expert sessions, a women’s forum, among others.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.