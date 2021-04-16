The front cover of an OCI registration certificate. The Indian government said April 15 that it has simplified the process of maintaining Overseas Citizens of India cards. “A person who is registered as OCI cardholder prior to attaining the age of 20 years will have to get the OCI card re-issued only once when a new passport is issued after his/her completing 20 years of age, so as to capture his/ her facial features on attaining adulthood. If a person has obtained registration as OCI cardholder after attaining the age of 20 years, there will be no requirement of a re-issuance of OCI card,” it said. (Wikipedia.com photo)