WASHINGTON – From Feb. 1, India will resume limited processing of all visa categories, including student visas, H-1B, H4, L-1, L-2, C1/D, and B1/B2 visas, said the U.S. Embassy in India Jan. 23.
“Beginning February 1, 2021, U.S. Embassy New Delhi will resume limited processing of all visa categories, including student visas, H-1B, H4, L-1, L-2, C1/D, and B1/B2 visas,” the Embassy said in an official statement.
It further said, “Our capacity is limited, however, to maintain the safety of our customers and staff. Once consulates are able to do so, they will likewise expand services.”
The U.S. government in June had suspended the entry of several non-immigrant visa categories until December due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, this decision was soon rescinded in the month of August.
