NEW YORK – The Basic Exchange and Cooperation Agreement, a breakthrough pact for sharing important strategic information, is likely to be signed during the 2+2 ministerial dialogue between the top foreign affairs and defense officials of India and the U.S. next week, a senior official in President Donald Trump's administration has hinted.
"We've made significant progress towards concluding the last foundational defense enabling agreement, the BECA," the official told reporters Oct. 23 ahead of Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Defense Secretary Mike Esper's visit to India for the 2+2 meeting Oct. 26-27.
"This agreement will allow for expanded geospatial information sharing between our armed forces.
"We are also seeking to expand secure communication capabilities between our respective militaries as well as between our foreign and defense ministries, and that too figures prominently on what we're trying to accomplish in the information-sharing space," the official said on the basis of anonymity.
In preparation for it on the Indian side, the cabinet approved the BECA, which had been submitted by the Defense Ministry Oct. 21.
BECA will enable sharing geospatial intelligence and information on maps and satellite images for defenxe and also have applications in times of disaster to organize relief.
India will be represented by Minister for External Affairs S. Jaishankar and Defense Minister Rajnath Singh at the 2+2.
The official said that the U.S. would welcome greater Indian participation in Southeast Asia through a presence in the South China Sea, but also through security cooperation and development investments.
"We've had ongoing dialogue with the Indians about increased cooperation in Southeast Asia writ large, not simply the South China Sea, and we encourage their involvement.
"Given China's increasingly aggressive behavior across the Indo-Pacific from the Himalayas to the South China Sea, it's more important than ever that we work with like-minded partners such as India," the official said.
Asked if the U.S. election outcome could impact the cooperation between New Delhi and Washington on countering China, the official said: "I fully expect, have no reason to believe that in the event of there being a new administration following the upcoming elections here in the U.S. that the policy with regard to India would change. I think both parties are largely aligned on their interest in supporting and deepening the partnership."
Asked about the Trump administration's restrictions on student H-1B professional visas that are heavily impacting Indians, the official said the measures were not directed against New Delhi.
"Our current visa policy is based on U.S. interests in protecting some, the American homeland and respect for American immigration law. None of the current restrictions have anything to do with any specific country, and many of them have a lot to do with the Covid-19 pandemic.
"So I think we would be looking to see some changes in global travel patterns and easing of pandemic restrictions globally before we would see a really substantial change in any of our visa and immigration policies at the moment," he added.
In dealing with the coronavirus pandemic and health issues, the official said: "Joint efforts to develop and produce Covid-19 vaccines have taken off at a remarkable pace. More than half a dozen American companies and institutions are working on vaccine research with Indian partners like the Serum Institute of India.
"We know that going forward, working closely with India and its robust research and pharmaceutical sectors will be critical to finding and implementing a cure for infectious diseases."
