NEW YORK — India and the U.S. signed an agreement to facilitate transfer of defense technology during a meeting Dec. 18 in Washington, DC.
India's Defense Minister Rajnath Singh, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Defense Secretary Mark Esper participated jointly in the Second 2+2 Strategic Dialogue in Washington, DC.
Singh said after the meeting: "Today's 2+2 meeting was meaningful and successful in maintaining the momentum of the India-US relationship and taking it forward."
The two nations "have convergence on views" on most international and bilateral issues and "the cooperation will be critical to the security and management of the global commons," he added.
Counter-terror cooperation and the threat from Pakistan were also discussed.
Singh said that the Indian side had spoken up about the belligerent statement and the "incitements to anti-India violence by Pakistani leaders."
Pompeo said: "India has rightful concerns that they have about a terrorism emanating from Pakistan, and we assured them that we would take that into account."
Jaishankar said that counter-terrorism cooperation has been boosted by a growing consensus on the nature of terror threats in the region, and the dangers of cross-border terrorism and sanctuaries.
On the defense technology transfer agreement known as the Industrial Security Annex, which was signed during the meeting, Singh said it "will enable smooth transfer of classified technology and information between private entities of USA and India."
In addition, Pompeo said the two countries finalized three agreements under the Defense Technology and Trade Initiative, "which will enhance our ability to co-produce and co-develop critical technologies."
He said that agreements on space cooperation and on a new exchange program for legislators from the two countries were also reached.
While ties have been progressing smoothly on strategic issues as New Delhi's Act East and Washington's Indo-Pacific policies mesh together, trade has been a divisive subject which is manifest vividly in the US decision to withdraw the General Scheme of Preference import facilities for India.
Pompeo said that U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer "is working hard with his Indian counterpart on a fair and reciprocal trade deal."
"There are ongoing negotiations on the subject of trade, and I'm very confident that we'll find a balanced outcome that satisfies both sides," Jaishankar concurred.
He added, "Our bilateral trade has registered double-digit growth of late."
Another point of divergence between the two countries is Iran, where the U.S. is following an aggressive policy and has forced India to stop oil imports from there.
Pompeo said, "On Iran, we discussed the maximum pressure campaign and why it's necessary for getting the outlaw regime in Tehran to behave like a normal nation."
But Washington has granted India an exemption for its Chabahar port project in Iran that is used to move aid to Afghanistan.
Jaishankar said, "I'm very grateful to Secretary Pompeo for reiterating the US Government support of the Chabahar project, which will immensely benefit Afghanistan."
Although the Indo-Pacific focus of both countries is driven by the China factor, only Pompeo made a brief mention of it: "We discussed the risks that Chinese-built communication networks, including 5G, pose to our treasured freedoms and how China's unfair and predatory economic activity in the Indo-Pacific presents a risk to those very freedoms."
Jaishankar said they discussed "ways to leverage our respective strengths to benefit not just our two countries but the entire region. Our cooperation is aimed at advancing a free, open, inclusive, peaceful, and prosperous Indo-Pacific based on the recognition of ASEAN centrality."
Before the joint meeting of the four leaders, Jaishankar and Pompeo met at the State Department while Singh and Esper held discussions at the Pentagon.
Singh was given a guard of honor and received a 19-gun salute when he arrived at the U.S. military headquarters.
Pompeo spoke with reporters after the meeting, addressing the issue of terrorism. "We have been unambiguous in our partnership with the Indian government about terror, terror from wherever it emanates, whether it's from inside of Pakistan or from anyplace else," he said, adding that counter terrorism cooperation was growing with India.
In his remarks to reporters, Jaishankar said: "I can only say this in terms of public record, that I'm very satisfied with the discussions we have had today."
He said that the two sides exchanged notes on "the challenges in our region and what have been the newer developments on that front, and this is an area where the two countries actually have a very strong history of cooperating".
Among the ways of fighting terror, they discussed working closely on the Financial Action Task Force, the international organization for combating financing of terrorism, which has Pakistan on its watchlist, he said.
Rajnath Singh said: "We conveyed that the extreme rhetoric and belligerent statements and incitements to anti-India violence by Pakistani leaders is not conducive to peace."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.