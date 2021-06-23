The White House June 22 announced its second round of distribution of the Covid vaccine, delivering 55 million doses around the world, but India — one of the hardest-hit countries — is unlikely to get more than two million doses.
In a fact sheet announcing the plan, the White House noted it would send a total of 16 million vaccine doses to Asia, to be divided among 18 countries, including: India, Nepal, Bangladesh, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, Maldives, Bhutan, Philippines, Vietnam, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Laos, Papua New Guinea, Taiwan, Cambodia, and the Pacific Islands.
India has officially reported almost 390,000 Covid-related deaths and more than 29 million infections. Public health experts in the U.S. and India believe that number represents a massive undercount, and could be at least five times higher.
Fourteen million doses are earmarked for countries in Latin America, while 10 million will be distributed to countries in Africa.
An additional 14 million doses have been reserved for “regional priority” countries, including Afghanistan, Bangladesh, and Pakistan, Eastern Europe, Africa, and Latin America. India is not on the list of regional priority countries in this round of distribution, though it was listed as priority country in the first round.
Shortly after the second allocation plan was announced, Sen. Mark Warner, D-Virginia, co-chair of the Senate India Caucus, told India-West: “There’s no question that the COVID-19 pandemic has brought widespread devastation to populations across the world. Some countries – like India – have been especially hard hit by this virus.”
“I’ve been engaged with the Administration for months on our global response, pushing them to make sure the United States is doing as much as we can to help hard-hit nations and populations respond to and recover from this pandemic. This assistance includes equipment and medical supplies, drugs and treatments, protective equipment, and as I’ve urged publicly – vaccine doses,” said the senator.
At the G7 summit earlier this month, President Joe Biden announced that the U.S. would buy 500 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine to donate to the developing world.
“It was encouraging to see initial announcements by the White House on global distribution plans, both targeting the next couple of weeks as well as the next year. I was glad to see that other nations, including our G7 partners, have also stepped up, and I encourage the international community to further expand on these distribution efforts,” said Warner.
In a landmark agreement at the G7 summit, held in Cornwall, England, G7 countries committed to share at least 870 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines directly, with the aim to deliver at least half by the end of 2021. They also reaffirmed their support for the COVAX initiative as the primary route for providing vaccines to the developing world.
Warner and co-chair John Cornyn, R-Texas, wrote to President Joe Biden April 27 asking him to ramp up aid to India amid the country’s deepening COVID crisis.
At a press briefing May 5, organized by Ethnic Media Services, Warner noted that the Biden Administration has pledged a $100 million Covid aid package to India with oxygen cylinders, oxygen concentrators, therapeutics, and personal protective equipment including N95 masks, among other critically-needed supplies.
Dr. Vijay Prabhakar, national chair of the American Association of Multi-Ethnic Physicians, told India-West that he and other Indian American community leaders are working with the Biden-Harris administration to get at least 60 million doses allocated to India.
Vaccine doses are likely to be allocated on a per capita basis. India, home to one of the world’s largest populations, is likely to get a larger number of doses in the first and second rounds of allocation, perhaps as many as six million, he said.
India is not listed as a “regional priority” country because it has the capacity to manufacture its own doses of vaccine, whereas other countries considered regional priorities have no manufacturing capabilities, explained Prabhakar. He noted that the country currently has two manufacturers, the Serum Institute and Bharat Biotech, and a third firm, Biological E, is expected to be up and running by July.
In the first round of distribution earlier in June, the Biden-Harris administration distributed 25 million doses of the vaccine, including 7 million doses to 16 countries in Asia. Several Indian media reported that India had received two million doses in the first round of distribution.
But a spokesman for the Indian Embassy, and Nagendra Prasad, consul general for the Indian Consulate in San Francisco, told India-West there is no clear number of doses allocated to India in either the first or second rounds. There has been no statement from the Indian Embassy nor the Government of India itself as to how many doses India will receive in either allocation.
Speaking at a press conference in San Francisco June 18, civil rights icon Jesse Jackson spoke of the need to increase the number of Covid vaccines to India. Jackson has spoken with President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris to increase Covid relief to India, in the form of supplies, raw material to produce vaccines, and vaccine doses.
“We look to leadership in this country to share what we are blessed with,” said Jackson.
