International travelers being vaccinated against Covid-19 at a dedicated vaccination center for this group, at Navyug Sr. Sec School, Mandir Marg, on June 22 in New Delhi, India. India is not listed as a “regional priority” country in the second round of the U.S. vaccine distribution because it has the capacity to manufacture its own doses, said Dr. Vijay Prabhakar, Indian American national chair of the American Association of Multi-Ethnic Physicians. (Sonu Mehta/Hindustan Times via Getty Images)