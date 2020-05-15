Even as India remains in lockdown amid the global COVID-19 pandemic, a number of regulatory reforms are underway behind the scenes in the nation, said Rick Rossow, who holds the Wadhwani Chair in U.S.-India Policy Studies at the Center for Strategic and International Studies in Washington, D.C.
Chief among them is the Labor Code on Industrial Relations, introduced in the Lok Sabha last November, which — in part — provides more flexibility on labor. Companies with more than 100 employees currently must get permission from the government before laying off even a single person, explained Rossow in a May 6 interview with India-West. “So it has limited the expansion of companies, and given China a big jump on India because of the economies of scale,” he said.
The new bill would allow the Central government the flexibility to change the 100-employee threshold. Several states have already amended the threshold, which has helped firms bring people on, and allowed companies to grow, said Rossow.
M.S. Unnikrishnan, chairman of the CII National Committee on Industrial Relations, told The Indian Express last year that the current law was created when people would remain with a company throughout the entirety of their career.
But, he added: “Today we are competing with global players so there should be a level playing field. We want to protect employment as much as possible, when there is commercial viability.”
“There is no unending amount of money available with anyone of us to continue to employ labor when business is not viable,” said Unnikrishnan.
Another key piece of legislation is the Electricity Act, which would establish the Electricity Contract Enforcement Authority, which would take control of power grids, rather than states.
“The worst functioning part of India’s economy is power. Rates are heavy for companies, and power is given away to farmers,” Rossow told India-West. “State governments have been ineffectual in running power grids.”
The bill would encourage private grids. Low income people would get direct benefit transfer subsidies to pay their utility bills, giving their private utility company some revenue to work with for expansion.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a $260 billion COVID-stimulus package May 12 to help along the Indian economy, which has been battered by the nationwide lockdown. India’s Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced details of the package a day later, including a Rs. 90 crore — $16 million — subsidy to electricity distribution companies.
A third key measure in the works is the Major Ports Authorities Bill which was introduced in the Lok Sabha March 12. The bill would grant autonomy to the 11 major ports around the country with the aim of improving their effectiveness and competitiveness. One major port will be listed on the stock market.
Rossow said the measure would promote greater trade connectivity.
He predicted that trade will drop off during the global pandemic, along with foreign direct investment. There will also be a dramatic withdrawal in the Indian equity market.
Rossow remains optimistic about India’s economic future. “India is one of the rare markets that will see a bit of growth,” post pandemic, he asserted to India-West. Even if the country’s GDP decelerates from 8 percent to 6 percent, “that’s still pretty solid.” High-end IT services were only moderately impacted by the pandemic, and there is growth in the generic pharmaceuticals sector, he noted.
Turning to the 2020 presidential election, which pits former Vice President Joe Biden against President Donald Trump, Rossow said that U.S.-India relations were strong when Prime Minister Narendra Modi took office in 2015, with his strong agenda on climate change and renewable energy, former President Barack Obama’s signature issues.
With Trump, despite fractious trade issues, the relationship has remained stable, said Rossow, adding that Biden has a good track record on India, though he may push Modi on India’s social issues.
Commenting on the Modi government’s COVID stimulus package, Rossow told India-West May 14: “India's small and medium businesses will be inordinately impacted by COVID-19. So it was good to see the Indian government take steps to improve liquidity in this sector, and even expand what is considered a "medium" sized business to increase the program's applicability.”
“Farmers also face dire conditions, and make up India's most important political constituency, so it was not surprising to see them included in planning.”
“It is good to also see programs to accommodate India's migrant laborers. These folks are often ignored in key policy decisions, but are going through unique economic hardship and dislocation,” said Rossow.
The Wadhwani Chair in U.S.-India Policy Studies has been made possible by the generous support of the Wadhwani Foundation, which is founded and led by CSIS trustee and Symphony Technology Group’s Indian American CEO Romesh Wadhwani.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.