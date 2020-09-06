The Vermont Air National Guard announced in an Aug. 27 social media post that Airman 1st Class Komalpreet Saini, a native of Punjab, has received his U.S. citizenship.
Saini, who is a personalist assigned to the 158th Fighter Wing, received his citizenship this summer.
"By joining the Vermont Air National Guard, I got citizenship and it feels good," said Saini. "Wearing this uniform and getting citizenship means a lot to me and my family. It was a proud moment. I was from India, now I'm American. It's amazing to be here and be a part of this family."
The USCIS added in a tweet: “Congrats to Airman 1st Class Komalpreet Saini on becoming a #NewUSCitizen last week. Thank you for your service and dedication to our country!”
