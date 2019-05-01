GRANADA HILLS, Calif. – India’s Ambassador to the U.S. Harsh Vardhan Shringla was hosted at a reception by Consul General of India in San Francisco Sanjay Panda and Congressman Brad Sherman at the Odyssey Restaurant here April 27.
Attended by over 120 Indian Americans, including Anaheim Mayor Harry Sidhu, Shringla in his address lauded the contributions of the Indian diaspora in the U.S. and the flagship programs of the Government of India, including digital transformation, in India.
Consul General Panda spearheaded the event with his message of India’s insatiable appetite for absorbing technology and innovation leading to digital transformation. He also emphasized his aim in serving the Indian community with greater efficiency. In this connection, Panda spoke about the Gadar Memorial restoration project, originally scheduled to be completed this year, and now scheduled to be finished by 2021.
The Gadar Memorial – initially built in 1914 and refurbished in 1974 – is the birthplace of the Gadar Party, a movement led primarily by Sikh Americans to support India’s independence from the British. The movement was led and funded primarily by Sikh American farmers from the Central Valley and students at UC Berkeley.
Panda also informed the audience that as part of his office’s outreach to the Sikh community, asylees will be able to obtain consular services and get Indian visas and passports. Addressing the plight of undocumented Indians living in the U.S., many of whom are seeking asylum, Panda is aiming to eliminate the blanket ban on issuing Indian visas to asylum seekers or former asylees (see separate story). This will help them to avail of consular services, including visa and OCI services, at their local Indian missions.
Shringla assumed charge as Indian ambassador to the United States on Jan. 9, 2019, becoming the youngest Indian ambassador to the United States. This was his first official visit to Los Angeles. The ambassador in his address emphasized India’s growth and said that India is now one of the fastest growing major economies of the world and needs to sustain its high-level growth. He further added that in the last five years, India has emerged from being the 11th largest world economy to the sixth largest and, this year, it will become the fifth largest economy of the world.
Shringla said that in order to do that, “India needs to sustain a growth rate of 8-9 percent, and in order to make sure that India is a $5 trillion economy in the next five years, and a $10 trillion economy in the next 10 years, we need to sustain a very high level of growth.”
Shringla added that he met with Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti the day before, who immediately agreed to lead a trade delegation to India, and to revitalize the sister city agreement existing between the city of Los Angeles and the city of Mumbai. “Both cities are very similar, both of them are gateways to their countries, they are both westward facing, outward facing and they are both commercial capital of respective countries,” Shringla said.
He also emphasized his successful meeting with AECOM in Los Angeles and hinted towards an upcoming joint venture between Hollywood and Bollywood.
Shringla thanked the Indian American diaspora for serving as the cultural ambassadors of India and contributing to a strong foundation for the strategic partnership between the world's oldest and largest democracies. The ambassador also spoke in brief about the progress made in bilateral ties over the past year across all domains — defense, economics and trade, energy cooperation, culture and people-to-people exchanges.
Meanwhile, Congressman Brad Sherman from the San Fernando Valley announced his next town hall meeting scheduled for May 1, adding, “The most important thing we do is solve problems for Valley residents and business. Protecting the environment and fighting climate change.”
Sherman, a strong proponent of the U.S.-India alliance, was effusive in his praise of the Indian American community. “I want to thank the Indo-Americans,” he said, noting that this is group in the U.S., of all the ethnic groups, has the highest income and the highest level of education, and 40 percent of Indian Americans have a postgraduate degree. Sherman recognized Scott Abrams, director of constituent services and his staff for their incredible work towards the community. The congressman also emphasized the need for India to have its own consulate office in downtown Los Angeles.
