India’s Ambassador to the U.S. Harsh Vardhan Shringla (right) attended a luncheon June 21 at the Gadar Memorial in San Francisco, Calif., to discuss plans for refurbishing the historic site, which gave birth to the Indian American movement for the British to leave India. Also shown here is Sanjay Panda, India’s consul general to the West Coast region. (Sunita Sohrabji/India-West photo)