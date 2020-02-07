The Embassy of India in Washington, D.C., Feb. 6 announced that India’s Ambassador to the United States Taranjit Singh Sandhu presented his credentials to President Donald Trump.
The meeting was held in the Oval Office of the White House, the embassy said in a news release.
Trump warmly welcomed Sandhu back to Washington, D.C., and wished him every success in his responsibilities as India's ambassador to the United States. The president fondly recalled his friendship with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and their several interactions, the release noted.
Sandhu conveyed warm greetings from the president and Modi to Trump and the First Lady.
He also added that the vision and guidance provided by Modi and Trump in the last three years have moved India and the United States towards greater strategic convergence, the release said.
Sandhu affirmed his commitment to work towards strengthening strategic partnership between India and the United States, which is anchored in mutual trust and friendship, democratic values and people-to-people ties, it said.
He previously served twice in Washington, DC, acting as the Embassy’s liaison to the U.S. Congress from 1997. After serving in several capacities at the United Nations, then in Frankfurt, Germany, Sandhu returned to Washington in 2013, to serve as Deputy Chief of Mission. He took up his post in Colombo in 2017.
