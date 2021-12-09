Prisha Hedau, an 11-year-old Indian American girl from Louisville, Kentucky, was named the 2021-2022 USA National Cover Girl (Pre-Teen) at the National American Miss national pageant held in Orlando, Florida, last month. Hedau, the daughter of Raj Hedau and Rachana Pandey, representing the state of Kentucky, received the official crown, banner and trophy, according to a press release.
She also received six awards in various categories and will be on the cover of NAM’s iam magazines. In addition, Hedau, the founder and CEO of priSHE LLC, won seven international and national awards for her state, including: international titles – Spirit of America, 1st runner-up for I am Leadership, 1st runner-up for I am STEM, 3rd runner-up for Best Resume; national titles – 4th runner-up for Talent, and Spirit Stick.
The National American Miss pageants are devoted to celebrating America’s greatness and encouraging its future leaders, said the release. Each year, the pageants award $1.5 million in cash, scholarships, and prizes to recognize and assist the development of young women nationwide.
The pageant program is based on inner beauty, as well as poise, presentation, with emphasis placed on the importance of gaining self-confidence, learning new skills, learning good attitudes about competition, and setting and achieving personal goals.
