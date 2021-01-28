Indian American Neeta Jain is hoping to win the New York City Council seat in the District 24 special election on Feb. 2.
Jain is looking to win the seat which represents the Kew Gardens Hills, Pomonok, Electchester, Fresh Meadows, Hillcrest, Jamaica Estates, Briarwood, Parkway Village, Jamaica Hills and Jamaica neighborhoods.
According to her campaign site, Jain says the city is struggling under the pandemic, recession and racist politics from former President Donald Trump.
She says her unique combination of progressive activism and real world leadership give her the experience we need in City Hall right now.
The activist is New York’s first Indian American woman Democratic district leader, an elected DNC Delegate for Biden-Harris, an accomplished educator, and founder and president of the International Ahimsa Foundation, according to her profile.
With 30 years’ experience as a practicing psychologist, Jain understands how to run a business while helping those in crisis, the site notes.
Her professional experience, non-profit leadership, and activism means that she can hit the ground running in City Hall to help small businesses and struggling non-profits, and improve schools, the criminal justice system, economy and mental health services, the campaign boasts.
Jain’s long history of activism includes serving as president of the Daniel Patrick Moynihan Democratic Club; senior vice president and trustee of the Hindu Center Inc.; chair of the Community Advisory Board of India Home; and member of the Parent Council of Barnard College of Columbia University.
The three-decades long Flushing resident has five issues on her campaign, including creating healthy communities, improving the school district, helping small businesses, creating safer communities and providing affordable housing.
Early voting for the election runs through the end of the month.
