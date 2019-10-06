Indian American Shree Saini was among the contestants selected for the 2019 “Miss World America” pageant.
Saini, who is an undergraduate student at the University of Washington pursuing a double degree in public administration and business, has competed in and won a number of pageants in the past.
She was crowned Miss India Worldwide 2018 (see India-West article here: https://bit.ly/2rNs7aa) and Miss India USA 2017, which makes her 2019 feat another tally on her impressive record.
The “Miss World America” is scheduled to commence Oct. 12 at the Hotel New Orleans in Las Vegas.
Shree said it was her dream to compete for a Miss World America title, according to reports.
Saini, who as a 12-year-old child overcame a heart ailment that required her to use a pacemaker, was told by the doctors that she would never be able to dance again. And yet, here she is, dancing her way to the pageant.
Saini, who has studied at Harvard, has been trained in acting at the Yale actors conservatory.
The Punjab native, who moved to Washington when she was seven, experienced hardships while in high school, where she was bullied. For years, she said, she felt like an outcast at school for being a person of color. As a response, she created the website www.ShreeSaini.com to educate people about her experiences.
Marisa Butler of Maine will crown her successor at the end of the event. All 50 states and the District of Columbia will compete for the crown. The winner will represent the United States at Miss World 2019 in London.
