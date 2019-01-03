Indian American community activists expressed their concerns about immigrant access to health care after U.S. District Court Judge Reed O’Connor Dec. 14 ruled that the Affordable Care Act was unconstitutional.
O’Connor amended his ruling Dec. 29 to state that the act — informally known as Obamacare — could stay in place as his decision is challenged in federal court. O’Connor himself noted that many Americans would face “great uncertainty” if his ruling is immediately implemented. The White House issued a statement shortly after O’Connor’s ruling stating that ACA coverage would remain in place until appeals to O’Connor’s ruling until the Supreme Court hers the case.
A hallmark of former President Barack Obama’s administration, about 11 million people are covered for health care insurance through the Affordable Care Act. Importantly, the act forbids companies from denying coverage to 50 million U.S. residents with pre-existing conditions.
The original version of the act penalized people who did not buy health care, a measure known as the individual mandate. A Republican-led Congress last year repealed the individual mandate by reducing the penalty to $0. O’Connor held in his ruling that Obamacare could not stand constitutionally without the individual mandate, and thus was unconstitutional.
The Asian & Pacific Islander American Health Forum issued a stern statement Dec. 14, stating: “APIAHF condemns the court’s decision that puts the health of millions of Americans at risk.”
Shikha Bhatnagar, executive director of the South Asian Network, which works extensively with immigrants, told India-West: “If the Supreme Court upholds Judge O'Connor's ruling, we worry about the widespread adverse impact it will have on the financial security and health of the families we serve at the South Asian Network.”
SAN provides free enrollment assistance for Covered California and Medi-Cal; the open enrollment period for Covered California ends Jan. 15.
“Since the inauguration of President Trump and his subsequent threats to dismantle the ACA, there has been much confusion expressed by our community that has influenced their decisions to apply for coverage,” said Bhatnagar.
“We have had to spend considerable time and resources quelling misinformation and false rumors about the ACA ending to ensure that our community members are still applying for health insurance,” she said.
Manju Kulkarni, executive director of the Asian Pacific Policy and Planning Council, told India-West she does not believe O’Connor’s ruling will continue to stand on appeal. “The American public has spoken loudly and clearly about their support for the ACA,” she said. “The November election showed for sure that Americans support low-cost coverage and protection for those with pre-existing conditions.
“Our hope is that people will continue to sign on,” she said.
Kulkarni said the ACA was “by no means a perfect document,” and that the high cost of health care, even for people insured by the ACA, has not been addressed. She noted that there is broad support for a “Medicare for all” plan, and that the nation’s seniors have expressed a great deal of satisfaction with Medicare. “It serves as a good model for what universal health care could look like,” she said.
Bhatnagar agreed with Kulkarni, saying SAN also supports measures to keep ACA premiums affordable.
Interestingly, Republican health care practitioners were divided on whether to keep the ACA in place or to scrap it. Prominent cardiologist Zachariah P. Zachariah, a heavyweight in the Republican party for several decades, told India-West he supported dismantling the act. “Patients are paying a lot for premiums and really suffering in the process,” he said.
Zachariah noted that most plans require a huge deductible to be met before coverage kicks in. “A lot of insured people are still forgoing their health care or going to the emergency room because they cannot afford their co-pays and deductibles,” he said, adding that in his own practice, he has seen a lot of people who forgo necessary procedures because they cannot afford them, even if they have health insurance.
Physician Sampat Shivangi, founder of the Indian American Forum for Political Education, said that, overall, he is not in favor of the ACA, but sees reform as “the best way to go forward.”
“We’ve already spent millions of dollars to create a system,” he said, adding that coverage for people with pre-existing conditions should never be in jeopardy.
Shivangi noted that lower- and middle-class people are faced with the high costs of deductibles. “Their bills are much higher when they try to use ACA insurance” he told India-West, adding: “No one is left behind in getting covered, but lots of people are unable to use their coverage.”
Shivangi said he favors ACA reform that addresses the cost of deductibles and continues the individual mandate to penalize people who don’t buy coverage. “Hundreds of thousands of people are lined up in ERs for basic healthcare, and states are burdened with caring for them,” he said.
