WASHINGTON – Democrat Aftab Pureval last week announced he is running for mayor of Cincinnati, Ohio.
Taking to Twitter on Jan. 14, Pureval said: "It's been a challenging week after a very difficult year. Our country is at a critical moment, and our city is too. And that's why I'm so excited to announce my candidacy to be Cincinnati's next mayor... Let's get to work.
"This campaign isn't about any one person. It's about us, about who we want to be to each other and the kind of future we can build together."
In another tweet on Jan. 15, the 38-year-old Indian American said that he was running to "bring executive experience and a record of improving government services to the table, starting with an economic Covid recovery that benefits every neighborhood in our city and a plan to restore trust in City Hall.”
Pureval, the son of an Indian father and a Tibetan mother, currently serves as the Hamilton County Clerk of Courts.
Cincinnati, the third-largest city in Ohio, is the seat of the Hamilton County government.
Incumbent Cincinnati Mayor John Cranley, also a Democrat, who has been in office since December 2013, is term-limited and cannot run again.
According to local media reports, Pureval is expected to face a crowded field of mayoral contenders that includes a number of city council members, a former congressman and several prominent Democrats.
When he ran against the state's Republican Representative Steve Chabot, Pureval was the first candidate of Tibetan origin to run for Congress.
He lost narrowly in the race.
Pureval earned his undergraduate degree in political science from Ohio State University, where he served as a student body president.
Later, he received his law degree from University of Cincinnati College of Law.
He has previously served as a Special Assistant U.S. Attorney for the Department of Justice.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.