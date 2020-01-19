CINCINNATI, Ohio — Dr. Paul Sohi, after a headline making and turbulent tenure as the chief of staff to Hamilton County Commissioner Stephanie Dumas, tweeted his resignation on Jan. 2. The Indian American said he was resigning due to "family matters,” according to cincinnati.com.
Dumas picked Sohi for the $65,000 a year job after she sent shock waves amongst political watchers when she beat the veteran Republican incumbent in November 2018. Sohi had been her supporter and donated $1,250 to her campaign. The dentist, who was also politically ambitious, had run unsuccessfully three times for the Ohio General Assembly.
Clashes and charges began soon after. Within a matter of months, he had filed a discrimination complaint against the other two commissioners, Todd Portune and Denise Driehaus, as well as their staff. The media reported widely Sohi’s allegations that he was being treated unfairly because of his Indian background and his claim that he faced a hostile workplace.
The dentist seems to have had the full backing of Dumas. She wrote, "Specifically, Dr. Paul Sohi has been the victim of several unprofessional incidents from both offices in less than a week."
An internal investigation report in March, by the law firm Strauss Troy Co., following the complaint, negated Sohi’s charges and said any conflict had to do with personality clashes instead. Matters remained at a standstill till the inquiry by the Ohio Civil Rights Commission. In October 2019, it dismissed Sohi’s claim.
"I wish Dr. Paul Sohi well," Dumas said in reaction to the resignation.
