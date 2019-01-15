DETROIT — A judge has agreed to release a 77-year-old Indian American Detroit-area doctor who is charged with a multimillion-dollar scheme to distribute opioids and bill insurance providers for unnecessary treatments.
The Detroit News reports that Dr. Rajendra Bothra must liquidate a retirement account to cover the $7 million bond.
Prosecutors argued Jan. 15 that the native of India might flee the country if released. Bothra will be confined to his home with an electronic tether.
He and five other doctors are accused of prescribing opioids to induce people to visit their office. The indictment says patients were forced to undergo other treatments. Nearly $500 million was billed to insurers, mostly Medicare and Medicaid.
Bothra operated pain clinics in Warren and Eastpointe. He was charged in December with conspiracy, fraud and other crimes.
