Former Vice President Joe Biden, in his bid for president in 2020, announced a number of hires to his campaign team, with Indian American Amit Jani among those brought into the fold.
Jani and the other hires – Laura Jimenez, Carissa Smith, Erika Dinkel-Smith, Trey Baker National and Vincent Evans – were brought on to focus on minority and women votes.
Jani will serve as the Asian American Pacific Islander national vote director. He currently serves in New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy’s administration and also helps to lead the New Jersey Leadership Program, a nonprofit organization to expose South Asian youth in the state to government and politics.
Jani has also served as the Asian American Pacific Islander outreach director for Murphy’s gubernatorial campaign, as well as the re-election campaign for U.S. Sen. Bob Menendez. He previously worked as a congressional aide to Congressman Frank Pallone, Jr. and Judy Chu, his bio noted.
Additionally, he was honored earlier this year with the APAICS Horizon Award (see India-West article here: https://bit.ly/2lPcI9i).
Jani also helps to manage the New Jersey Leadership Program, a nonpartisan nonprofit organization that seeks to expose South Asian youth to government and politics in New Jersey, where he serves as president and co-founder. He also serves as a County School Board Member for the Hudson County Schools of Technology.
Jani is an APAICS Legislative Fellow alum, during which he served in the office of Congresswoman Judy Chu through 2014.
According to reports, Biden and his team hope the diverse staff can help them rebuild the diverse coalition that Barack Obama captured in 2008.
