Amol Navathe, co-editor-in-chief of “Healthcare: The Journal of Delivery Science and Innovation, an Official Journal of AcademyHealth,” was named June 11 to a key commission advising Congress on how the U.S. federal government pays for the care of over 50 million elderly and disabled Americans.
The announcement came just weeks from Navathe being named among the Government Accountability Office’s new members of MedPAC.
Navathe is co-director of the Healthcare Transformation Institute and associate director of the Center for Health Incentives and Behavioral Economics in the Department of Medical Ethics and Health Policy at the University of Pennsylvania.
In addition to serving on the faculty at Penn, the Indian American is also a staff physician at the Corporal Michael J. Crescenz VA Medical Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, where he sees patients.
Navathe will remain in his role at Healthcare while he serves on the commission.
“It is extremely humbling to join such an esteemed group of health policy experts,” said Navathe. “I am excited to return to public service and will make every effort to contribute toward making health care more affordable and better quality for all Americans.”
Navathe leads a unique research group that collaborates with health plans and health systems to design new payment and non-financial interventions to increase the value of care, his bio notes.
These frequently utilize insights from behavioral economics. He has designed a new statewide population-based payment system for primary care with Blue Cross Blue Shield of Hawaii, numerous bundled payments and pay-for-performance programs with organizations such as Advocate-Aurora Healthcare, and interventions to reduce opioid prescribing with systems such as Sutter Health. He also evaluates Medicare and commercial insurer episode-based and other payment policy changes, the news release noted.
Dr. Sachin Jain, co-editor-in-chief of Healthcare, added, “Amol is unique in how he thinks about addressing health care challenges. He has amazing facility with Medicare policy but simultaneously gets how providers and plans function in the real-world in response to policy changes. MedPAC is getting a rare breed of expert in Amol – which is great for our nation given the level of influence MedPAC has in national health policy.”
This announcement comes on the heels of Healthcare’s debut as an ‘Official Journal of Academy Health’, in which it started a new section focused on “Insights in Analyzing Health Data.”
