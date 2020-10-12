An Indian American anthropology professor has been missing since Oct. 9, when he went on an overnight hike and backpacking creek at Ipsut Creek and Seattle Park, near Mount Rainier in Washington state.
Sam Dubal had joined the University of Washington’s Department of Anthropology as an assistant professor last June. According to a series of tweets by his sister, UC Hastings law professor Veena Dubal, Sam Dubal was scheduled to return home the following day. Mount Rainier National Park rangers have found his car, according to Veena Dubal.
This is an active search and rescue, tweeted Dubal’s sister Dena.
According to an Oct. 12 late evening bulletin from the Mount Rainier National Park Ranger Station, Dubal was last known to be hiking the Mother Mountain Loop out of the Mowich Lake Trailhead. The 33-year-old 160-lbs. man, who has black hair, a short beard, and distinctive glasses, was thought to be wearing a blue North Face jacket.
The 17 mile trail, with 4500 feet of elevation gain, is said to be a challenging hike, meant for a multi-day excursion.
Snow fell on Oct. 10, according to the weather service. The following day, snow and rain fell, with winds, and temperatures averaging 33 degrees Fahrenheit. Hikers responding on Facebook to the Mount Rainier National Park Ranger Station noted the “brutal” weather and few people on the trail.
The Mountain Rainier National Park Ranger Station has asked anyone with information on Dubal’s whereabouts to contact Mount Rainier National Park's Tip Line: (253) 345-1363. Information can also be emailed to Park Ranger Ranger Matthew Braun at matthew_braun@nps.gov.
Several members of Dubal’s family and the University of Washington Anthropology Department have tweeted about the disappearance of Dubal. Members of the department and his friends have expressed wishes that he returns home safely soon.
This is a developing story. India-West will post updates as they become available.
