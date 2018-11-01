PK Architecture LLC Oct. 23 announced that its principal and owner Paritosh Kumar was named Architect of the Year at the Edison Chamber of Commerce 19th annual awards reception.
Kumar was handpicked from more than 7,000 businesses by chamber president Joseph Coyle for his stellar portfolio of medical, residential and commercial projects completed in and around Greater Edison, according to the company’s news release.
“Our sincere thanks to the Edison Chamber of Commerce and Joseph Coyle for this tremendous honor as well as your professionalism and friendship through the years. We are truly grateful and humbled for the recognition and look forward to our continued partnership as we expand our design and build services and complete more projects within Greater Edison,” Kumar said.
He was also nominated for his generous contributions to the community, numerous honors and high-profile news features on local, national and international media, it said.
“Paritosh represents the best, working hard daily to provide greatness to his clientele and the construction industry as a whole. His resume is impeccable but what truly sets him apart is his personal touch, dedication and commitment to the community he serves.” Coyle said in a statement.
Kumar launched PK Architecture LLC in 2001, after more than a decade working for several prestigious firms in New York and New Jersey. Since opening his firm, the Indian American has completed over $100 million in projects for international corporations, city governments, national franchises, developers and the healthcare sector swelling his popularity in the area, leading to industry awards and recognition for his exemplary work, the release said.
“We are an accomplished firm, with several award-winning projects under our belt. With over 30 years of extensive hands on experience, we are uniquely positioned to provide our clients with seamless accountability, project management and execution,” Kumar added. “Utilizing time tested best practices and innovative advances in technology, we create spaces that lift people’s spirits and are completed on time and within budget.”
PK Architecture has expanded to offer one-stop design and build services with a commitment to excellence, quality control, project management, and sustainability. Projects will also be monitored for cost savings to ensure a return on investment for the client and community stakeholders, it said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.