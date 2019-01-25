BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. – Dr. Arjun Daluvoy, an Indian American general and vascular surgeon, was honored as a top surgeon at an event organized by V&V Group LLC Dec. 29 at the Montage Hotel here, attended by dignitaries from the local community as well as those of international fame, and kicked off by entrepreneur, designer, and producer Leith Eaton, who welcomed the guests.
Daluvoy has been honored as top surgeon many times, according to a press release. He has completed more than 52 years of surgical practice and performed more than 50,000 surgeries during his professional career all across the globe: India, Ireland, Europe, Canada and America. He graduated from India and did post-graduate surgical training in Ireland, England and the U.S. Presently he is working at the St. Mary Medical Center, V.V Global Medical Center and Barstow Community Hospital in Los Angeles.
At the event, Daluvoy, was honored by several groups, said the release:
- The World Federation of Nations Foundation along with the International Arts Association – For his 50 years of dedicated services in surgical field. A trophy awarded by Eaton, who mentioned his entrepreneur skills in the entertainment sector and how she was involved with him and made the “Peace for Profit” documentary. He added that they are now on a mission to do another “Peace for Profit” documentary based on India-Pakistan.
- JVK Global Con (India) – For his community service, healthcare services and charity work, a trophy was awarded by Venkat who said he is an inspiration and also appreciated his vision of a Mega Health City and invited him to come to India for this project.
- JSK London Holdings Ltd. (London) – For outstanding achievements of completed 50,000 surgeries. A trophy was awarded by Chirag Shah, who told the audience Daluvoy was a very hard-working and dedicated surgeon, a great entrepreneur, and a kind-hearted individual who has a great vision and goals.
- Premier Parth Medical Group, Cardiology and Medicine, Calif. – For his more than 50 years of surgical careers and having performed 50,000 surgeries. Trophy was awarded by cardiologist Mukesh Patel, who spoke about Daluvoy’s skills, knowledge, wisdom, humbleness and his availability 24/7 365 days. He said, even after 52 years of practice, he still works like Robot, 12 to 14 hours a day.
Speaking later, Daluvoy said a top surgeon needs three things: “a lion’s heart, eagle eyes and silky hands.” He also remembered his early days of education and how his mother single-handedly fought with all the members of the family to send him to medical school. After completing medical school, his mother advised him to become a surgeon so he did his masters in surgery in India. She set a higher goal for him to go to London to complete his F.R.C.S., which he did. Then she raised her bar again, advising him to go to the U.S. and become the best surgeon in the world.
Daluvoy said he took this challenge and worked tirelessly every day for 12 to 14 hours over the last 50 years nonstop to accomplish his mother’s wish. From time to time, he recalled, his mother always told him to go back to India to serve the poor with quality care at an affordable price and give to charity. It’s in that context Daluvoy is embarking on creating a one-of-its- kind “Mega Healthcare City,” to fulfill his mother’s dream and wishes.
