HYDERABAD – Madhuri Srikanth, an Indian American artist with roots in Telangana, has received a special invite to showcase her work at "Romantica,"an international art exhibition to be held in Italy's Milan between April 23 and May 2.
Madhuri Srikanth, an Indian American artist with roots in Telangana, has received a special invite to showcase her work at 'Romantica,' an international art exhibition to be held in Italy's Milan between April 23 and May 2.
Srikanth is the lone Indian artist to be invited to showcase her work at the exhibition organized by M.A.D.S., a contemporary art gallery, located in one of Milan’s main districts.
A resident of Cary, North Carolina, Srikanth has been invited to showcase three of her works at the exhibition. These include "Benevolent Buddha" (acrylic painting on a clay board), "Golden Geisha" (Tanjore painting with .22 carat gold, semi-precious stones accompanying with poster colors on wooden panel) and "Shadow Sway" (Tanjore painting with .22 carat gold, semi-precious stones, and Swarovski crystals accompanying with poster colors on wooden panel).
The three works have a sale price of $2,000 each.
"I consider this has a great opportunity for me to showcase the traditions and culture of India on an international platform. This festival opens doors to possibilities of showcasing art in a different light, with colors becoming the messengers of thought and memory. By setting an example, I would also like to encourage more girls of Indian origin born or living in the U.S. to make painting their manner of expression," said Srikanth.
Born in Nalgonda, Srikanth is a self-taught painter, and believes canvas is her medium to express her dreams. Inspired from her mother's rangoli as a kid, she started dealing with colors from a young age. Her innate talent was recognized during her days in school, when she received accolades at the national level, and ever since there has been no looking back.
A mother of two, and vice president of the prestigious Truist Bank (USA), Srikanth has developed strong command over various forms of paintings without any formal training. From color portraits to murals, from sand art to Tanjore paintings, Srikanth has done some exceptionally great work in at least six forms of paintings.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.