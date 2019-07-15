The Privacy and Civil Liberties Oversight Board June 28 announced the welcoming of Aditya Bamzai and Travis LeBlanc, who were confirmed by Senate to the board following nominations by President Donald Trump.
With these confirmations, the independent, bipartisan board will have a full slate of members for the first time since 2016, it said in a news release.
The Senate also confirmed the re-nomination of Board Member Edward Felten to a new six-year term.
“We congratulate our newly confirmed future colleagues and are pleased that the Board will have a full, bipartisan complement of five members. A full slate of members will enable the Board to best execute its mission of ensuring the balance between protecting our nation from terrorism and safeguarding privacy and civil liberties,” the board, chaired by Adam Klein, wrote in a statement.
“The Board’s existing oversight projects, including our examination of the NSA’s collection of call detail records under the USA Freedom Act and our review of the use of facial recognition in aviation security, will benefit from the energy and perspectives that incoming members Bamzai and LeBlanc will bring to the Board’s work.
“We are grateful to the White House for these nominations and the Senate for its consideration of the nominees. We look forward to working with our new colleagues,” it said.
Bamzai, an associate professor of law at the University of Virginia School of Law, will serve in the capacity through Jan. 29, 2020.
At the University of Virginia, the Indian American lawyer teaches and writes about civil procedure, administrative law, federal courts, national security law and computer crime.
He joined the University of Virginia School of Law’s faculty as an associate professor in June 2016. His work has been published and is forthcoming in the Yale Law Journal, the University of Chicago Law Review, the George Washington University Law Review and the Missouri Law Review, among other journals, according to his bio.
He has argued cases relating to the separation of powers and national security in the U.S. Supreme Court, Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court of Review, D.C. Circuit and other federal courts of appeals, it said.
Before entering academia, Bamzai served as an attorney-adviser in the Office of Legal Counsel of the U.S. Department of Justice, and as an appellate attorney in both private practice and for the National Security Division of the Department of Justice.
Earlier in his career, he was a law clerk to Justice Antonin Scalia of the U.S. Supreme Court and to Judge Jeffrey Sutton of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit. He is a graduate of Yale University (bachelor’s) and of the University of Chicago Law School, where he was the editor-in-chief of the law review.
(See earlier story in India-West here: https://bit.ly/2NRaFzl)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.