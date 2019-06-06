Long-time Indian American activist and attorney Amar Shergill was elected chairman of the Progressive Caucus of the California Democratic Party June 1, during the CDP’s state convention.
Shergill, who ran unopposed for the seat, will lead a board of eight members from across the state. He will replace outgoing chairwoman Karen Bernal, who served a two-year term.
In an interview with India-West four days after he was elected, Shergill pledged to uphold the party’s support for backing candidates who will uphold Democrat values. The self-professed ‘Berniecrat’ — a supporter of two time presidential candidate Bernie Sanders — said he has heard the viewpoints of the other Democrats running for president, but continues to support Sanders, who — he said — has already managed to amass a large, grassroots base, which the other candidates are still struggling with.
“He has won the policy fight,” said Shergill, noting that many of the 24 Democrats running for president have taken on portions of Sanders’ 2016 platform, including free college for all, Medicare for all, support for Labor, and a complete ban on fracking.
The effects of fracking largely impact poor people living in low-income neighborhoods, Shergill stated, adding: “They’re not fracking in Beverly Hills.”
The annual convention, held this year in San Francisco, featured on-stage addresses from 14 Democratic presidential candidates, including Indian American U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris. Notably absent was former Vice President Joe Biden, the front-runner by a wide margin in every poll.
“It is energizing, humbling, and inspiring to work with this statewide army of activists. There is plenty of work to be done,” said Shergill in a Facebook post announcing his new post in the state’s Democratic party. He gave a shout out to Rep. Ro Khanna, D-Calif., and California state Assemblymember Ash Kalra “for being there to thank me personally.”
In his candidate statement, Shergill said: “Electing ‘any’ Democrat is not our goal.”
“Instead, we must elect Democrats that are unafraid to declare that Black Lives Matter, that stand with our sisters and brothers in Labor, that demand reproductive rights and equality for women, that lift up immigrants and refugees, that prioritize peace and diplomacy over war and militarism, that fight for Medicare For All, that battle for the equal rights of our LGBTQIA siblings, that pursue the Green New Deal and a ban on fracking, that value the right for self-determination of all people, and that pursue enactment of principles described in the Party Platform.”
Shergill also stated: “The Caucus under my leadership will hold party officials, candidates and elected representatives accountable when they fail to support the Party Platform; no free rides.”
Shergill told India-West that Indian Americans are “blessed” with several “rock-star” politicians from their community, including Khanna, Kalra, and Rep. Pramila Jayapal, D-Washington.
