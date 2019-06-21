Indian American attorney and community activist Friyana Dadabhoy traveled to Bangladesh last month with the aim of combating human trafficking, which is on the rise in the country.
Dadabhoy went to the country at the behest of the Office of Overseas Prosecutorial Development Assistance and Training at the U.S. Department of Justice. OPDAT’s program in Bangladesh strengthens the capacity of law enforcement institutions to investigate, prosecute, and adjudicate complex crimes such as financial crimes, public corruption, terrorism, and organized crime, according to its Web site.
During her two weeks in Bangladesh, which commenced May 9 at the U.S. Embassy in Dhaka, and then Cox Bazar District, Dadabhoy served as an advocate, training judges, lawyers and local advocacy groups how to work with each other to create a network with which to combat trafficking.
She also informed judges and attorneys about local NGOs which can offer assistance to trafficking victims — who have survived but have a host of issues, including mental and physical health concerns. The UCLA law school alumnus — who has worked with refugees in the Congo and adjudicated refugee and asylum cases working with the U.S. government before taking on the role of legal services director at SAHARA — discussed how lives can be rebuilt after a trafficked person returns home to family.
“So many people are labor trafficked in Bangladesh,” Dadabhoy told India-West. “It is so ingrained culturally to go abroad, get a job, and send money back home, regardless of conditions,” she said, stating: “Trafficking is modern-day slavery.”
In that country, women and young girls are trapped in bonded servitude in domestic work situations, which — culturally — is not thought of as trafficking, said Dadabhoy. Seventy-one percent of trafficking victims in Bangladesh are women and girls, similar to percentages throughout the developing world, according to the U.S. State Department.
Men are trafficked to Malaysia or Thailand for manual labor in hazardous conditions where they often face the prospect of losing limbs, eyesight, or hearing.
Bangladesh is also the second largest country in the world for outsourcing of work related to the global fashion industry. Women work in virtual sweat-shop conditions in buildings that are paper-thin, for long hours with minimal pay, Dadabhoy told India-West.
On April 24, 2013, the eight-storey Rana Plaza factory building outside Dhaka, which housed primarily garment-production factories, collapsed, killing more than 1,100 people and injuring more than 2,500 others. Investigations of the incident found that several storeys had been built without requisite permits, and that long-standing structural issues had been virtually ignored.
The factory collapse sparked a wave of protests and boycotts of fashion retailers and clothing companies who did not sign a petition for greater oversight in Bangladesh. Labor activists noted that though the final product bore a mark of being made elsewhere, supply chains inevitably included Bangladesh for some portion of the finished product.
Dadabhoy also noted that human labor is often used for work that could be done using equipment. “It is cheaper to have four people carrying rocks on their heads rather than buying a wheelbarrow,” she said.
Children are used in farming, fishing, domestic, or factory work: their parents are supposed to get a fee, but sometimes do not.
“Parents see this as an opportunity for their children to get a better life,” Dadabhoy said, noting that recruiters often lure children from their parents by offering to educate them, a promise seldom delivered.
Sex trafficking of children is also an issue but less common than labor trafficking, noted the attorney, an alumnus of the UCLA School of Law.
Bangladesh is currently struggling with a refugee population of more than one million Rohingyas, who are extremely vulnerable to being trafficked, Dadabhoy told India-West, noting that they have few resources to cope with many needs.
Rohingya girls are especially vulnerable to sex trafficking, lured into prostitution via false marriage proposals and promises of lucrative pay, noted the U.S. State Department in its 2018 “Trafficking in Persons” report. Bangladesh is on the State Department’s Tier 2 watch list: the report noted that the country has “made significant progress” in addressing the issue but continues to be “a source, transit, and destination country for men, women, and children subjected to forced labor and sex trafficking.”
