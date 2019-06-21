Indian American community activist Friyana Dadabhoy stands beside a street mural in Cox Bazar, Bangladesh, created by the Rohingya Art Revolution. Dadabhoy, who graduated from UCLA’S School of Law, traveled to Bangladesh in May to talk to local community activists, judges, and others about resources available to assist victims of trafficking. “Trafficking is modern-day slavery,” Dadabhoy told India-West, explaining that in Bangladesh, labor trafficking is widely prevalent, especially among women and children. (photo courtesy of Friyana Dadabhoy)