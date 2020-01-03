In the wake of Republican New York state Sen. Joe Robach announcing he will not seek re-election to his seat in the 56th District in 2020, Indian American Jeremy Cooney was among three Democrats who quickly announced their intention to run for the post.
Cooney, who unsuccessfully ran for Robach’s seat in 2018, is joined by fellow Democrats Hilda Rosario Escher and Sherita Traywick in seeking the seat.
Rochester City Newspaper reports that the state Senate’s political climate changed after Republicans lost the majority, according to Robach in an interview with the publication.
The GOP controlled the Senate for most of the last 100 years, but after the 2018 elections Democrats held 40 of the chamber’s 63 seats, giving the party a big edge, the report said.
Robach, a former Democrat who turned Republican, is in his ninth term in the Senate and represents Rochester’s westside suburbs and parts of the city in the 56th District. He was first elected to the Senate in 2002 after serving 11 years in the Assembly.
Democrats have a substantial voter advantage in the 56th District, but despite several attempts, the party hasn’t been able to wrest the seat from Robach. Cooney, who ran against Robach in 2018, lost by more than 10,000 votes in a race where more than 95,000 votes were cast. Robach has not yet heard of any Republicans stepping up to run for the seat, but is expecting more Democrats to pour in, the report notes.
Cooney is an attorney with professional experience ranging from public affairs to philanthropy to corporate litigation, according to his LinkedIn profile.
Born in an Indian orphanage, Cooney was adopted by a courageous single-mother and grew up in the South Wedge neighborhood of the City of Rochester. Raised in an Irish family, he inherited a strong sense of family, faith, and our famous Upstate accent, his campaign website says.
He has been identified by colleagues and peers as a leader with a focus on relationship-building and innovative partnerships, it said, adding that his specialties include community organizing, fundraising strategy, governmental relations, media relations, pro-active communication and personnel management.
A graduate of the Hobart and William Smith Colleges (bachelor’s in public policy studies) and Albany Law School, Cooney currently serves as the principal of Red Thread Strategies. Additionally, he is board chair of Episcopal SeniorLife Communities, board member at Connected Communities and Episcopal Diocese of Rochester, steering committee member of the Center City Community Coalition and vestryman at Christ Church Rochester.
Prior to Red Thread, he was the vice president at Mercury, Empire State Development’s downstate community relations worker, YMCA of Greater Rochester vice president of development, and Ward Greenberg Heller & Reidy LLC associate.
Cooney is running on multiple issues, including jobs, small businesses, healthcare, taxes, child care and more.
