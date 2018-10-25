WASHINGTON — A former aide to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, Neil Chatterjee, is again leading the federal agency that oversees the nation’s power grid after the agency’s chairman stepped down for health reasons, AP reported Oct. 25.
President Donald Trump tapped former Republican Senate staffer Chatterjee to chair the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission. The Indian American attorney replaces lawyer Kevin McIntyre, who is stepping aside as chairman as he undergoes treatment for a brain tumor.
McIntyre, a Republican, will remain on the commission, which currently has two Republicans and two Democrats.
Trump has nominated Republican Bernard McNamee, head of the Energy Department’s Office of Policy, to fill the vacancy on the five-member panel. FERC oversees the power grid, interstate pipelines and other projects.
Chatterjee led FERC for four months last year before McIntyre became chairman in December.
According to an earlier report in India-West (see here: https://bit.ly/2EFxQYG),Top of Form ChatterjeeBottom of Form will play a key role in Trump's program to reshape energy policy, most of which is opposed by environmentalists and Democrats, reported IANS earlier.
He is the second Indian American to be tapped by Trump for a major regulatory position with a controversial mission.
The other is Ajit Pai, current chairman of the Federal Communications Commission, who spearheaded the administration's drive to end net neutrality, a policy that prevents internet service providers from giving special treatment to preferred web companies.
Chatterjee holds the influential position of energy policy advisor to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and helped shape energy legislation.
His work backed the senator's campaign against regulations to restrict use of coal for electricity generation.
A lawyer by training, Chatterjee started as an intern with the House Works and Means Committee.
Between his stints on Congressional staff, he has been a lobbyist for the National Rural Electric Cooperative Association.
Chatterjee, 40, grew up in Lexington, Kentucky, where his parents worked in cancer research. He is married with two sons and a daughter.
Among the issues he will likely deal with are Trump's plans to allow the construction of the Keystone pipeline to carry crude oil from Canada to Texas, which was stopped by former President Barack Obama, and several gas pipeline projects.
As energy policy advisor to McConnell, Chatterjee serves as his liaison to the Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources, the Committee on Environment and Public Works and the Committee on Agriculture, Forestry and Nutrition. Over the years, according to his bio, he has played an integral role in the passage of major highway and farm policy and he has been a leader in the energy policy space shepherding efforts to combat cumbersome regulation and most recently working to lift the decades old ban on U.S. crude oil exports.
Prior to serving with McConnell, Chatterjee worked as a Principal in Government Relations for the National Rural Electric Cooperative Association and as an aide to House Republican Conference chairwoman Deborah Pryce of Ohio. He began his career in Washington with the House Committee on Ways and Means.
Chatterjee was recently named one of the 25 Most Influential People on Capitol Hill by Congressional Quarterly and has also been named a top energy staffer to watch by National Journal and Energy and Environment Daily. He is a graduate of St. Lawrence University and the University of Cincinnati College of Law.
—With AP and IANS reports
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.