Indian American attorney Nisha Arora, who would have been the first non-white judge in Lackawanna County, Pennsylvania, lost her bid for the Common Pleas Court Judge seat Nov. 2 evening to Democrat Mary Dempsey.
Arora, a Republican, had not issued a statement by press time Nov. 3. According to unofficial election results from lackawannacounty.org, Dempsey received 32,687 votes — more than 65 percent — while Arora received 17,268 votes, 34.5 percent. The two women ran to replace retiring Judge Tom Munley.
Dempsey told a local news station: "I am absolutely elated. I am joining excellent company. I've practiced in front of all the judges over there. It's going to be my honor to be the 4th female judge in Lackawanna County. We worked so hard to get here, and I'm thrilled that the voters of Lackawanna County trusted me and knew I was the person with the most experience.
Arora began her career as a law clerk in the Court of Common Pleas of Lackawanna County. “Working in the court system truly influenced the person I am today. Dealing closely with judges who handled both criminal and civil cases, as well as working with the various treatment courts, gave me an insight into the position I am now seeking,” she said.
“My varied career experience has taught me about high points and low points. A courtroom can be a place where an individual experiences his or her worst time, perhaps losing a child in a custody case, facing imprisonment, or a significant monetary judgment.”
The 41-year-old daughter of Dr. Subhash and Sunita Arora decided she wanted to pursue the law at the age of eight. (see earlier story: https://bit.ly/2ZUiP0o)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.