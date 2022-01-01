An Indian American attorney has been named Hamilton County, Ohio, Clerk of Courts Dec. 29, succeeding Mayor-elect Aftab Pureval, according to the Cincinnati Business Courier.
Democrat Pavan Parikh, a former judicial candidate, is also a judge advocate in the Army Reserve, reported the Cincinnati Enquirer.
The Hamilton County Clerk of Court's duties include maintaining all the court records, overseeing courthouse security for municipal court and processing traffic tickets and passport applications, noted the report.
Parikh will serve at least until the end of 2022 and is up for re-election in November 2022.
Born and raised in Cincinnati, Parikh has dedicated his life to serving others, says his bio on pavanforjudge.com.
He is a graduate of Princeton High School, Xavier University, and the Saint Louis University School of Law, beginning his legal career in Cincinnati working at the courthouse under Judge Nadine Allen.
His passion for public service also led him to work as a political staffer on issues of voting rights and the judiciary before being appointed the chief legal counsel for the Ohio Senate Minority Caucus, added the bio. At the statehouse, the Indian American attorney was responsible for monitoring and negotiating legislation on issues from criminal justice reform to voting rights, constitutional law, and ethics.
However, his passion to serve was still somewhat unfulfilled and he joined the U.S. Army Reserve as a judge advocate days after his 30th birthday, it noted.
As an adjunct professor at the University of Cincinnati College of Law and at Xavier University, Parikh volunteers his time to mentor and educate the next generation of Cincinnati’s leaders.
He is a Barrister member of the Potter Stewart Inn of Court, a Board member of the Asian Pacific American Bar Association of Southwest Ohio, the vice-chair of the Cincinnati Bar Association’s Veterans and Military Law Committee, and is a regular volunteer with the Ohio Center for Law Related Education.
