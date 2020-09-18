Ramya Kasthuri is making a case to join the Berkeley Heights Board of Education in New Jersey.
The candidate, an Indian American former educator and a practicing attorney, says she understands the unique relationship between families, teachers and school administrators.
“I wish to apply my fresh perspective, professional expertise, and enthusiasm to the challenges our district faces – not only those that exist as a result of the current COVID-19 pandemic, but also the various academic, personnel and administrative ones,” she said in a statement.
“I am also a proud first generation Indian American and parent of black children (in the first and fourth grades),” she adds. “My running mate, Joy Young, and I want to be on the frontlines as our district creates new and best practices for an inclusive school culture that respects our community’s growing diversity.”
Kasthuri said she believes her background and knowledge will provide a new perspective to the board.
Those perspectives include teaching high school biology in New York City.
“Using my master’s degree in teaching, I faced the challenging task of motivating a room full of high-energy teenagers in a school that lacked textbooks and a defined curriculum,” she said.
Additionally, Kasthuri has volunteered at GLHS.
“I have spent the past several years volunteering as a Princeton alumna. Attending college fairs, conducting admission interviews, advocating successfully for admittance of GL students to Princeton, and participating in the summer Jump Start program have given me unique insight into the full potential of our student body,” she adds.
She also has perspective from practicing as an attorney.
“Based on my experience as associate general counsel at American International Group, Inc., I can collaborate with other members of the Board and the district to develop innovative and compliant solutions to the more complicated issues faced by our town,” Kasthuri said.
She also says that being a parent of color gives her an edge.
“I am a first generation Indian American and my husband is a first generation Haitian African American. Having an elected official with this viewpoint can provide a unique perspective toward the collective discussion and improving relations within the district,” she said.
If elected to serve on the board, Kasthuri said she and her running mate Young intend to work diligently to support the district’s understanding of the entire community so that all voices are considered.
“We will provide clear communication, focus on success in academics for our children and make a connection with all members of the Berkeley Heights community,” she promises.
