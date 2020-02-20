Indian American attorney Kulvindar ‘Rani’ Singh is running for San Francisco, California Superior Court, Seat 21.
Singh is the daughter of San Francisco’s longest-serving commissioner, Darshan Singh. She currently serves as assistant district attorney in San Francisco, and since 2016, has been managing attorney for both the Domestic Violence Unit and the Collaborative Courts and Mental Health Units at the D.A.’s office.
The San Francisco-born Singh said in a statement on her Web site that she is committed to a holistic approach to justice, “bringing adversaries to the table to collaborate, rather than litigate.” Singh also stated that her “inherent passion for doing what’s right” led her to seek a judicial seat. She has received an endorsement from former Presiding Judge John Stewart, whose seat she is seeking.
Singh started her career at the Berkeley Community Law Center defending tenants in Oakland and Berkeley who were being evicted from their homes. As a trial lawyer, Singh worked with victims of domestic violence and sexual assault, and received commendations from the San Francisco Board of Supervisors and from the California Commission on the Status of Women. She was also recognized by the South Asian Bar Association which honored her for work in combating human trafficking. She helped to publish the first statewide judicial toolkit for judges in the area of human trafficking, according to her campaign’s Web site.
Singh has amassed a long list of endorsements, ahead of the March 3 election. The San Francisco Chronicle endorsed Singh, after interviewing each of the candidates running for Seat 21.
“Kulvindar ‘Rani’ Singh was the most impressive of the six San Francisco judicial candidates interviewed by our editorial board for this election. She has appeared in more than 100 trials in her two decades in the district attorney’s office,” noted the newspaper. Singh has only one opponent, tenant attorney Carolyn Gold.
“The depth and breadth of Singh’s experience was reflected in her thoughtful assessment of the role of a judge in everything from the treatment of other participants in court to her commitment to adherence to the rule of law,” stated the Chronicle in its endorsement.
The San Francisco Bar Association has given Singh its highest rating: exceptionally well-qualified. Singh has also received an endorsement from the South Asian Bar Association of Northern California, which co-hosted a fundraiser for her campaign Feb. 4.
Singh has also received an endorsement from U.S. Sen. Diane Feinstein and California’s Lieutenant Governor Eleni Kounalakis, among a host of elected officials. She has also received a long list of endorsements from sitting and retired judges.
Singh is an alumnus of UC Davis and the University of the Pacific, McGeorge School of Law. She lives in San Francisco with her husband, Michael Mann, a lieutenant in the San Francisco Sheriff’s Department. The couple has two daughters, Jasi and Raveena.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.