Indian American attorney Ravi Sangisetty has his sights on the 98th legislative district in Louisiana, seeking a spot on the state House.
Sangisetty has dedicated his career to helping others navigate their own setbacks. His work in the law has overlapped with many issues in the state legislature, and he knows he can make a broader impact on the community as a state representative, according to his campaign site, www.sangisetty.com.
His campaign hopes to focus on the people and making them live a more prosperous and enjoyable life in the state – specifically the district in which his is running.
“People in our district want real educational opportunities for their children, functioning and sustainable infrastructure, and economic stability. This is achievable, and I have the experience and background to accomplish this in the legislature,” Sangisetty says on the website.
Sangisetty is the son of two immigrants who came to Louisiana and worked hard to create opportunities for their children, he notes.
The Indian American candidate is the founder of the Sangisetty Law Firm, a firm specializing in complex civil litigation. He began his legal career as a law clerk for Judge Stanwood Duval, Jr. at the federal court in New Orleans.
The Indian American candidate is the founder of the Sangisetty Law Firm, a firm specializing in complex civil litigation. He began his legal career as a law clerk for Judge Stanwood Duval, Jr. at the federal court in New Orleans.
In addition to his private law practice, Ravi was recently appointed by Governor John Bel Edwards and Attorney General Jeff Landry to represent Louisiana in its lawsuit against opioid manufacturers and distributors, his bio adds.
Sangisetty serves on the Audubon Commission, the public body overseeing the zoo, aquarium, and other facilities of the Audubon Institute, as well as LSU’s committee advising on the redevelopment of the Charity Hospital building.
He earned a bachelor’s from Princeton University and a law degree from Louisiana State University.
On his campaign site, Sangisetty notes six issues to address should he be elected. Among them include sewerage and water board; budget reform; pay equity; early childhood education; jobs; and criminal justice reform.
“In so many ways, our society seems more divided than at any point in my lifetime. There is no reason for public discourse to be so mean-spirited and dysfunctional,” Sangisetty says. “In the face of all this, many of us are searching for ways to have a positive impact in our communities. We need honest, ethical, and effective representation. My strong background in the law, science, and community service have prepared me to be the next state representative for District 98.”
The election for the 98th District is set for Oct. 12.
