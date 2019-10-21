Rik Mehta, an Indian American lawyer based in Morris, New Jersey, Oct. 17 announced he intends to challenge U.S. Sen. Cory Booker, a Democrat who is concurrently vying for the party’s nomination in the 2020 presidential race, for his Senate seat.
New Jersey Globe reports that Mehta announced his intentions via a YouTube video post.
In the post, Mehta said, “While Cory Booker campaigns around the country for his doomed presidential bid, the New Jersey economy continues to tank and our beautiful towns are becoming destitute.”
“For too long our state has been failed by socialist politicos like Cory, who continue to build their careers off the backs of our proud immigrant communities — while real New Jerseyans continue to struggle. No more. I spent my life fighting for communities and that’s what I’ll do in Washington,” Mehta, who is running as a Republican, added.
The first-time candidate attacked Booker from the outset, claiming the senator took advantage of the state’s immigrants, the report notes.
He did not say how, though he added a jab on Booker’s support for immigrants in the country illegally, the report added.
Outside of Mehta, other GOP members running include Stuart Meissner, Tricia Flanagan and Natalie Lynn Rivera.
Hirsh Singh, who mounted an unsuccessful House bid last year, is also seeking the nomination. (See India-West story here: https://bit.ly/2XUxl6w)
Mehta is a vice president at Aquestive Therapeutics and an adviser of Licentiam Inc., a firm focused on reducing regulation in the healthcare industry.
He previously served as Pfizer Consumer Health’s head of regulatory policy and was deputy director for the Division of Medical Policy Programs for the Food and Drug Administration’s Office of Medical Policy.
