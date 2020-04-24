Indian American attorney Harmeet Dhillon has filed a lawsuit against the state of California on behalf of three churches who say their constitutionally-guaranteed religious rights have been violated by the state’s shelter-in-place order, which bans public gatherings of any size.
The suit, filed in U.S. District Court for Central California, claims that California Governor Gavin Newsom and State Attorney General Xavier Becerra, along with officials in Riverside and San Bernardino counties, have violated the First Amendment by “criminalizing the free exercise of religion.”
Many places of worship have been conducting services via Zoom and social media. But Dhillon said this method of worship was ineffectual.
“Zoom video is no replacement for fellowship and the social connection that reinforces our faith,” Dhillon told India-West, adding that the state’s “blanket ban” on gatherings was unconstitutional.
“Everyone should stay safe and practice social distancing, but if we can do that at Costco or the liquor store, we can do it in the gurdwara, mandir, mosque, synagogue, or church,” she said, adding that marijuana dispensaries and fast food restaurants are allowed to stay open, but places of worship are not.
“The government is saying restrictions may last until next year. It is not acceptable to ask people to worship from home indefinitely,” stated Dhillon.
California Gov. Gavin Newsom mandated a stay-at-home order March 19 as 1,067 COVID-19 infections and 22 deaths were reported. California was the first to issue a state-wide order; 42 states now have similar orders. President Donald Trump last week spoke about easing the restrictions to re-open a battered economy that has claimed more than 26 million jobs. He later stated that the decision could be made by individual states. Newsom has said that the state has an “imprecise timeline” as to when it will lift the stay at home order.
The U.S. now has more than 886,529 known COVID-19 infections, resulting in more than 51,000 deaths. California reported almost 36,000 infections as of April 21, and 1,319 deaths.
The coronavirus is believed to spread via respiratory droplets from person to person; many people infected with COVID-19 are asymptomatic carriers. The Centers for Disease Control has suggested that people maintain social distance of at least six feet, and staying at home as much as possible. Several counties in California have also mandated face coverings while in public.
Dhillon has filed the lawsuit on behalf of three pastors and a parishioner at churches in San Bernardino and Riverside counties. Riverside County has the second highest rate of COVID-19 infections and deaths in California. The county has reported 3,084 known infections, and 99 deaths as of April 23. San Bernardino County has the sixth highest rate of infection in California: 1,578 cases have been identified, with 72 deaths.
All of the plaintiffs believe their churches can maintain the social distancing guidelines set out by the CDC.
One of the plaintiffs, James Dean Moffatt, is a pastor at Church Unlimited in Indio, in Riverside County. Moffatt believes that scripture commands him as a pastor to lay hands on people and pray for them, including the sick. The pastor also believes that he is required by scripture to baptize individuals, something that cannot be done at an online service, according to the lawsuit.
Brenda Wood, a senior pastor at Word of Life Ministries International in Riverside, also wants to hold in-person church services. Wood believes that her parishioners need to “connect with other people so as to give them hope and encouragement,” according to the lawsuit.
Also represented in the lawsuit are Patrick Scales, head pastor of Shield of Faith Family Church located in Fontana, Calif., and parishioner Wendy Gish, who attends the church every Wednesday and Sunday.
Scales believes that he must serve the needs of his church’s parishioners, “especially right now in the midst of the COVID-19 crisis,” according to the lawsuit. The pastor wants to keep the church open “to help deal with the spiritual and physical needs of its congregants.”
Congregants in the Shield of Faith Family Church are seated with family units at least six feet apart, and all worshipers will wear masks at church, according to the suit.
Indian American places of worship have encouraged their congregants to worship from home, and to avoid large gatherings. The Sikh Coalition suggested to gurdwara leadership to cancel large events, including celebrations of Vaisakhi and to move celebrations online. The Sikh Coalition has also recommended distributing langar via pickup or delivery outside the gurdwara.
The Sunnyvale Hindu Temple announced March 14 that it was temporarily closing its doors to congregants. It assured worshipers that priests would continue to perform pujas and other rituals, and that a deep clean of the facility was underway.
