File photo of Carlos Watson (left), Harmeet Dhillon (center) and Kimora Lee Simmons (right) recording a TV debate for Take On America With OZY at The Bently Reserve on Oct. 29, 2018 in San Francisco, California. “Zoom video is no replacement for fellowship and the social connection that reinforces our faith,” Dhillon told India-West, adding that the state’s “blanket ban” on gatherings was unconstitutional. (Kimberly White/Getty Images)