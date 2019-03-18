Veena Lothe, an Indian American lawyer, is among several Democratic candidates vying for a Senate seat in Virginia.
Lothe is seeking placement in Virginia’s 12th Senate District, saying on her campaign website that she is working on “fulfilling Virginia’s promise.”
A first-generation Indian American, Lothe’s parents moved to rural West Virginia in the early 1960s, according to her bio.
Her father was a physician dedicated to serving the impoverished population of the Appalachian coalfields. She saw the importance of having quality healthcare and how rural communities struggled to obtain it.
Like many immigrants, her parents both worked extremely hard and saved every cent to make a life for themselves and their children. Her parents taught her the importance of fiscal responsibility, which she will take to the General Assembly, according to her website bio.
In 1993, Lothe graduated from Cornell Law School and also received a master’s degree in industrial and labor relations from West Virginia University.
During the summer, she clerked at a union-side labor law firm in Washington, D.C., which profoundly inspired her, her bio added.
After graduation, she began her career with a firm in Philadelphia specializing in civil rights law and union-side labor. The attorney represented victims of sexual harassment, racial discrimination and age discrimination. In addition, the firm also represented employees who did not receive their full wages or who did not receive proper notice of layoffs.
Lothe subsequently opened her own practice, continuing to represent employees but also developing an immigration practice. As an immigration attorney, she has represented some of the brightest and most highly educated people in the world as well as some of the least fortunate. A significant portion of her practice load has always been pro bono or at drastically reduced fees, the bio said.
Although she has always been involved in progressive causes through her work and otherwise, 2016 was a wake-up call to become more even more so.
Lothe has hosted meet-and-greets and fundraisers, knocked on countless doors, attended rallies and protests, encouraged her two kids to play significant roles in several campaigns, and taken on leadership roles in progressive organizations, it said.
The candidate notes five issues on her campaign site she would work on if elected: fulfilling a promise to fair and free democratic elections; fulfilling a promise to real family values; fulfilling a promise to the district’s workers; fulfilling a promise for equity to all Virginians; and fulfilling a promise to the area’s environment.
The primary election is scheduled for June 11.
