Indian American attorney Shikha Hamilton characterized the week she spent at the Karnes, Texas County Residential Center, helping detained undocumented immigrants to get out of the facility, as witnessing a side of America she had never before encountered.
Hamilton was one of more than 6,000 volunteer attorneys who immediately mobilized with Lawyers For Good Government last May as Immigration and Customs Enforcement started separating undocumented parents from their children at the nation’s borders. The long-time San Francisco Bay Area resident went to Karnes on the week of Aug. 19, as ICE was reuniting some fathers with their sons at the facility. At that point, many had been separated for more than three months.
“They were literally pulled apart from their fathers,” Hamilton told India-West. “The trauma of being separated will haunt them for the rest of their lives.”
“I’ve lived in the U.S. since 1971. Our country has witnessed slavery, the mistreatment of African Americans, and so many other injustices. But to see in person a humanitarian crisis unfolding at our borders…I will never forget that,” she said, adding: “We are nowhere close to solving this issue.”
The horror continued to unfold last month as several publications reported that undocumented children were being moved from facilities to tent cities in West Texas, where they have no access to school or legal help. The New York Times reported that children are spending up to 60 days in ICE custody; more than 13,000 immigrant children are being held by the agency.
Lawyers For Good Government, which has initiated Project Corazon to help reunite families, said in a press statement: “According to the American Academy of Pediatrics, separating children from their primary caregivers can cause irreparable harm to lifelong development. Foster families on the front lines report caring for children who cry constantly or are too terrified to sleep.”
At Karnes, Hamilton and the other volunteer attorneys — all women, she noted — were given a brief training by the Refugee and Immigrant Center for Education and Legal Services. The volunteers’ mission was to help detainees pass their credible fear interviews with the aim of being released on bond until their asylum cases were resolved. The group worked 10-hour days non-stop at the detention center, which — Hamilton said — felt like a jail.
Fathers and sons clung to each other as Hamilton met them, fearing they would be separated again. “These men are sacrificing their lives to protect their sons. These are life and death situations they are escaping,” she told India-West, noting that most of the detainees she met came from South and Central American countries infiltrated with gangs trying to recruit young boys.
Mothers and daughters largely stay back in the home country, explained Hamilton.
The attorney, who has spent almost two decades working with the Brady Campaign & Center to Prevent Gun Violence, said she met detainees at different stages of the bond process. Some had gone to credible fear interviews — without representation — and were denied. Others had spent months being moved from facility to facility without a hearing date in sight.
Indian American attorney Deepak Ahluwalia, who works extensively on Sikh asylum cases, and serves on the Sikh Coalition’s advisory board, told India-West in August that bond hearings are becoming increasingly difficult to obtain. Moreover, most requests for release on bond are being denied, he said.
Prior to the advent of the Trump administration and Attorney General Jeff Sessions, the government had to show a high legal standard for detaining someone for over six months, and had to allow them to be released on bond if the government could not prove its case. Now, it is very difficult to be released on bond, said Ahluwalia.
Hamilton’s experience at Karnes bears out Ahluwalia’s statements. Almost all of the cases she worked on were denied at hearing, as were those of her fellow volunteers.
“Many asked to be deported. They told me: ‘I don’t want my son to grow up in jail. Get me out. I want to go home.’ It was very difficult for me not to empathize,” she said.
Several detainees had gone on a hunger strike the week before Hamilton arrived. ICE arrived in full SWAT gear, and took away the men they believed to be the initiators of the strike, in full view of their sons, according to the attorney. RAICES worked with ICE to get the detainees back to Karnes within 24 hours.
In the most emotional moment of the week, Hamilton recalled telling a father that he and his son had been granted bond and would be able to leave the facility. “He started crying. He told me that when he arrived at the border, his son was immediately taken away.”
Father and son were separated for two months, each not knowing where the other was being housed. Finally, the son was able to talk to his father. “’Don’t cry,’” the boy told his dad, as recalled by Hamilton. “Stay strong and keep fighting.”
