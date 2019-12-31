“Grace & Mercy,” a short story written by Indian American author Anoop Judge and originally published in the annual issue of Green Hills Literary Lantern, a publication of Truman University, has been nominated for a Pushcart Prize.
The Pushcart Prize is an American literary prize published by Pushcart Press that honors any combination of poetry, short stories, essays, memoirs or stand-alone excerpts from novels published in small presses over the previous year. Magazine and small book press editors throughout the world are invited to submit up to six works they have featured.
“Grace & Mercy,” a story excerpted from a novel that Judge has been working on for the past three years, is about a childhood romance and an affair between two Dalit orphans.
Judge, an attorney and former TV presenter and blogger, was born and raised in New Delhi, and now resides in California.
She is the author of “Law: What’s It All About & How To Get In,” a “for dummies”-style guide to breaking into law, put out by a publishing house in New Delhi. Her previous novel, “The Rummy Club,” was her first attempt to fictionalize the experiences of Indians abroad. The novel won the 2015 Beverly Hills Book Award and received three other awards.
Her essays and short stories have appeared in Down in the Dirt magazine, in Ornament anthology, in Scarlet Leaf Review, and in Moon magazine.
A 10,000-word excerpt from Judge’s unpublished novel, “The Awakening of Meena Rawat,” was published in July 2019 in Litbreak magazine.
Most of her work can be found online at: www.anoopjudge.com.
The short story, “Grace & Mercy,” can be read here:
http://ghll.truman.edu/ghll30/Judge%20Grace%20and%20Mercy.html
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.