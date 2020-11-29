Indian American debut novelist Avni Doshi, who was among six authors shortlisted for the 2020 Booker Prize for Fiction for her book, “Burnt Sugar,” did not make the cut.
This year, one of the world’s most prestigious literary award went to Douglas Stuart for his debut novel, “Shuggie Bain.” The shortlist was selected from 162 submitted books.
“Burnt Sugar” explores a complex relationship between a mother and a daughter.
Doshi’s tale, said the judges, recounts a relationship where “filial resentment at a mother’s choice of an ashram and a free-love advocating guru over a more hands-on parenting still bubbles even as the mother’s mental faculties fade.”
Doshi, who was born in New Jersey, is currently based in Dubai. She won the Tibor Jones South Asia Prize in 2013 and a Charles Pick Fellowship at the University of East Anglia in 2014. Her debut novel is published in India by Fourth Estate under the title, “Girl in White Cotton.”
