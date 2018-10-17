NEW YORK — An Italian novel translated by Indian American author Jhumpa Lahiri was among the finalists announced Oct. 10 for the National Book Awards.
Judges selected by the National Book Foundation chose five nominees in each of five categories. Lahiri was chosen in the category of translation. Winners will be revealed Nov. 14 during a dinner ceremony in Manhattan, when honorary awards will be given to Isabel Allende and to Doron Weber of the Sloan Foundation.
Lahiri, a Pulitzer Prize winner and former National Book Award fiction finalist, is among the nominees in the newly-created translation category. She was cited for her work on Domenico Starnone's "Trick."
Winners in the competitive categories each receive $10,000. In translation, the prize money is divided between the author and translator.
