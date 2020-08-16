Indian American author Reena Bhansali recently released her third baby book, which has also been illustrated by her, called “My First Hindi Words! – Opposites.”
Bhansali left her job at Disney to start her company, Hindi By Reena, helping Indian kids around the world to learn Hindi, said a press release. She also sells Hindi courses and books.
With her first two books, "My First Hindi Words!" and "My First Hindi Words - Things That Go!" babies were able to learn useful, day-to-day Hindi words. Her latest book, said the release, will teach babies how to describe those words, with opposites like "Hot/Cold" "Big/Small" "Up/Down " and many more.
The book, noted the release, was created after years of research with kids and babies from around the world. The book is available on Amazon and through her company.
