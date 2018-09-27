An 11-month-old Indian American boy died after a flight on Qatar Airways from Qatar to India Sept. 26, according to reports.
The family of the boy, Arnav Varma, of New Jersey, alerted airport staff that the boy was ill when the Qatar Airways plane from Doha landed in Hyderabad, the airline said in a statement., according to reports.
The flight lasted about three and a half hours, according to flight records, NBCNews.com said.
Varma arrived at Apollo Medical Center in Hyderabad, already dead, at 2:29 a.m., about 50 minutes after the flight landed, according to his death certificate, which noted he had a red mark on his forehead when his body was brought to the hospital, the report added.
Varma was from New Jersey and his father, Anil Varma Alluri, is from Hyderabad, the certificate said.
“We can confirm that there was no medical emergency declared on board flight QR500 from Doha to Hyderabad. The passengers disembarked at which point the family approached ground handling staff at Hyderabad International Airport to report that their infant was unwell. We send our sincere condolences to the affected family,” the airline said in a statement.
