Indian American Bharat T. Rana has announced his candidacy for the New Jersey State Assembly in the 34th Legislative District.
Rana, running as a Republican, is running in a five-candidate field for one of the two seats.
Incumbent Democrats Thomas Giblin and Britnee Timberlake, as well as Republican challenger Irene DeVita and Stop The Insansity Party challenger Clenard Childress Jr. are joining Rana in the race.
Rana previously ran for office in 2015 as an at-large candidate on the Clifton Board of Education in New Jersey, and came in third in the three-candidate race behind winner Michael Evans and runner-up John J. Houston.
Rana, who previously served as a member of the Passaic Board of Education and a commissioner for the Passaic Housing Authority, as well as a special education teacher in Passaic, is hoping for a different outcome this year.
The general election for the New Jersey State Assembly is Nov. 5.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.