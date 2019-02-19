Indian American Harvard researcher Amit Chaudhary is among the recipients of the 2019 Vilcek Foundation Prize for Biomedical Science, the Vilcek Foundation announced Feb. 7.
The prize – also awarded to Angelika Amon, Jeanne T. Paz and Mikhail G. Shapiro – is awarded to immigrants who have made significant contributions to the field, according to the foundation news release.
Choudhary was the recipient of a $50,000 Prize for Creative Promise along with Paz and Shapiro. Amon received the $100,000 prize.
"Immigrant scientists are behind some of the most transformative discoveries made on American soil, as epitomized by the winners of the Vilcek Foundation Prizes," said Jan Vilcek, chairman and CEO of the Vilcek Foundation. "Their work has extraordinary implications for our understanding of human biology and our prospects for treating human disease."
The Vilcek Prizes for Creative Promise are awarded to emerging biomedical scientists who have shown exceptional promise early in their careers.
Choudhary's research lies at the intersection of physics, biology and chemistry, according to the release.
He identified a fundamental force integral to the structures of biomolecules like proteins and nucleic acids, opening up avenues for new modes of drug design and delivery, as well as insight into molecules tied to the origin of life, it said.
He refined controls for the genome-editing enzyme CRISPR-Cas9 to minimize unintended effects, increasing its potential for treating genetic disorders and curbing vector-borne diseases, according to the foundation release.
His research on binge-eating snakes led to insights on insulin-secreting pancreatic beta cells, suggesting possible therapeutic approaches for human diabetes.
Choudhary, born in India, is an assistant professor of medicine at Harvard Medical School, a member of the Renal Division faculty at Brigham and Women's Hospital, and an associate member of Broad Institute.
According to the Vilsek Foundation, Choudhary grew up in a farming community in northeastern India. His father was a store manager, and his mother cared for the family. From an early age, Choudhary fed his scientific curiosity by tinkering with chemicals. When it came time to enroll in college, he chose to study chemistry at the University of Delhi and Indian Institute of Science in Bangalore. Embarking on a quest to widen his prospects, he set out for doctoral studies in the United States in 2006. There, he pursued graduate studies in biophysics with Ronald Raines at the University of Wisconsin–Madison, the move marking a turning point in his career.
In Raines’ lab, Choudhary unveiled the hallmarks of a fundamental force of nature that had largely eluded scientists. Dubbed “n to pi star interaction,” this force is similar to the hydrogen bond, which is crucial for the structural integrity of biomolecules like proteins and DNA. Choudhary predicted that the n to pi star interaction is widespread in proteins and supports their complex structures; experiments later confirmed his predictions.
More intriguingly, his work suggests that that the force may have played a role in generating the building blocks of primordial RNA molecules, thought to have jump-started life on Earth. “If you invoke this force, you can explain the prebiotic origin of some of these building blocks,” said Choudhary.
The n to pi star interaction also has more mundane applications: Choudhary revealed that the force shields the negative charge in the common drug aspirin, enabling its entry into cells.
Coming to the United States allowed Choudhary to broaden his scientific purview. “The freedom to leverage one’s training in basic sciences and branch out into different areas is, I think, quite unique to the United States; that freedom allowed me to grow as a scientist,” he said, adding that he is thrilled to join the roster of recipients of the Vilcek Prize for Creative Promise. “If you look at the list of past winners, it’s a veritable who’s who of biology. As a chemist who is sometimes seen as a biophysicist, I am little bit of an outsider. So I find the honor truly humbling.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.